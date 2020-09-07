Satara, Sep 7 (PTI) An earthquake of 2.6 magnitude was recorded inthe Koyna dam region of Maharashtra's Satara district onMonday morning, an official said.

No loss of life or property was reported, the official from the district administration said.

Also Read | Rajiv Gandhi’s 76th Birth Anniversary: UP Congress to Hold Online Quiz For Young Voters on Former PM on September 13 and 14.

"The 2.6 magnitude quake occurred at 7.55 am and its epicentre was 14 km from the Koyna dam," he said.

An earthquake of the same magnitude hit the Koyna dam region last Tuesday.

Also Read | Lakhimpur Kheri Lynching Case: Yogi Adityanath Govt Initiates Action in Ex-MLA Nirvendra Kumar Munna’s Death.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)