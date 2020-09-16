Amaravati, Sep 16 (PTI): The two Godavari districts, East and West,continued to witness a virulent spread of coronavirus while most other districts in Andhra Pradesh seemed to be gradually lowering their numbers as the state reported 8,835 fresh cases on Wednesday.

The latest COVID-19 bulletin said 10,845 patients had fully recovered in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Wednesday, while 64 more succumbed.

The states COVID-19 table now showed a total of 5,92,760 positive cases, 4,97,376 recoveries and 5,105 deaths.

The active cases came down further to 90,279, according to the bulletin.

After 48.06 lakh sample tests, the infection positivity rate stood at 12.33 per cent, as against the national average of 8.44 per cent.

The tests per million increased to a record 90,016.

East Godavari district, which revealed one of the lowest antibody levels of 14.4 per cent in the Sero prevalence study, continued to add its regulation 1,400 daily cases.

It has now touched a total of 81,064 cases, with 12,036 of them being active.

The neighbouring West Godavari, which too had a lowest Sero prevalence of 12.3 per cent, added 1,051 in the last 24 hours, pushing its overall tally to 53,571.

The district currently has 8,710 active cases.

Chittoor reported nine more COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours, followed by SPS Nellore seven, Guntur and Prakasam six each.

Kadapa, Krishna, Srikakulam and West Godavari saw five new fatalities each, according to the bulletin.

