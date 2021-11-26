Malappuram, Nov 26 (PTI) A lower primary school teacher, an accused in two sexual harassment cases, has been arrested on charges of molesting his student, police said.

Also Read | Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi To Address Congress' Mehangai Hatao Rally on December 12.

"We received a complaint the day before yesterday and Basheer was taken into custody and arrested yesterday. He has been remanded to judicial custody," police told PTI on Friday.

Also Read | IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Cards 2021 Released At ibps.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

Police said the accused joined the school recently after coming out on bail in a similar case in 2018.

He was earlier arrested in a sexual harrament case in 2012, but was acquitted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)