New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Lok Sabha member N K Premachandran on Thursday raised serious concerns about a Supreme Court-appointed panel issuing a public notice seeking comments on new farm laws, saying it was "unfortunate" that the apex court was encroaching upon the domain of Parliament.

Raising the matter in the House, Premachandran -- an RSP leader from Kerala -- wanted to know if the panel can seek comments on the new laws, "then what is Parliament meant for".

The farm laws, against which various farmer organisations are protesting, were passed by Parliament last year.

"Parliament has legislated the three laws... Supreme Court has set up a committee (to look into them)... This (passing the laws) is absolutely the domain of Parliament," he said.

Wondering how the panel can seek views and comments on the legislations, Premachandran also said, "the right of Parliament is being taken away".

"It is unfortunate that Supreme Court is encroaching upon the domain of Parliament," he noted.

In January, the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the new farm laws till further orders and decided to set up a four-member committee to resolve the impasse over them between the Centre and farmers' unions.

Various Opposition members, including from the TMC, supported Premachandran when he raised the issue.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)