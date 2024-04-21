Chittorgarh (Rajasthan [India], April 21 (ANI)): The Chittorgarh constituency in Rajasthan braces for a high-stakes showdown as the Lok Sabha elections draw near, featuring a fierce contest between the BJP's State President, CP Joshi, and Udai Lal Anjan, a former Rajasthan government minister

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party's star campaigner, Yogi Adityanath, entered the electoral battle in Rajasthan for the second time on Saturday in view of the Lok Sabha elections. Yogi Adityanath held grand roadshows in Chittorgarh and Jodhpur in favour of party candidate CP Joshi, Union Jal Shakti Minister and BJP candidate Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, respectively.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address a rally on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, BJP candidate Joshi said that the election is not just a contest but that a significant victory is awaiting them. He emphasised the developmental work done under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also asserted the BJP's dominance in all 25 constituencies in Rajasthan.

On the other hand, Congress candidate Udai Lal Anjana, a former Rajasthan government minister, highlighted the ongoing issues facing farmers, promising to advocate for their rights. He criticised the BJP for neglecting farmers' concerns and pledged to address them effectively. Anjana also pointed out the lack of substantial issues from the BJP's side, emphasising the need for a discussion on national development.

In the 2019 elections, the BJP's candidate, Chandra Prakash Joshi, won the seat by securing 982,942 votes. He defeated Gopal Singh Shekhawat of the Indian National Congress by a margin of 576,247 votes.

In the 2014 general elections, Joshi clinched the seat with 703,236 votes, surpassing Congress candidate Girija Vyas by 316,857 votes.

Voting for the 12 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan was held in the first phase on Friday.

The remaining 13 seats in Rajasthan will be contested in the second phase on April 26.

The remaining phases will be held on May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. The last general elections in 2019 were also held in seven phases.

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP registered a sweeping victory, winning 24 out of 25 seats in Rajasthan, while the remaining one seat was won by Rashtriya Loktrantrik Party candidate Hanuman Beniwal. (ANI)

