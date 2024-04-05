Panaji (Goa) [India], April 5 (ANI): Goa's Chief Electoral Officer Ramesh Verma has teamed up with Konkan Railway and South Western Railway to boost voter awareness and engagement for the upcoming Lok Sabha election in the state.

"To bolster voter awareness and participation, the Chief Electoral Officer, Goa, Ramesh Verma, IAS, convened a meeting with officials from Konkan Railway and South Western Railway at Altinho. The meeting aimed to strategize and implement initiatives to educate and encourage voters in the state," stated a press release.

"During the meeting, various innovative approaches were discussed to disseminate information about the importance of voting to create 100 percent voting in the state of Goa. CEO Ramesh Verma urged the officials for installation of informative posters and banners at railway stations, trains, and other railway facilities to highlight voter-related information," the release said.

Verma further requested officials to broadcast pre-recorded announcement spots promoting voter awareness for encouraging eligible voters to exercise their right to vote, Run voter awareness TVCs/ Films on various displays on major Railway Stations; and also display posters of voter awareness on all prominent places on major Railway Stations.

"By harnessing the extensive reach of railway networks, the initiative aims to empower voters and enhance participation in the upcoming elections," the release stated.

The Lok Sabha elections in two parliamentary constituencies of Goa will be held in a single phase on May 7.

In the 2019 elections, both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC) managed to win one seat each. In 2014, the BJP had won both seats in the state.

The general election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19, with counting to be held on June 4. (ANI)

