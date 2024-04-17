Puducherry [India], April 17 (ANI): Puducherry fishermen expect Lok Sabha poll candidates to provide them with modern technology like GPS on their boats to enhance efficiency and safety.

Puducherry has a vibrant fishing community where fishermen rely on traditional methods like net fishing and boat fishing and the livelihood of many families depends on the abundant marine resources found in the waters off the coast of Union territory.

One of the key demands of Puducherry fishermen is the installation of GPS technology into their boats. Demanding the same, one of the fishermen said that traditional methods have become less reliable due to factors like climate change and overfishing. Hence, it has created a need for innovation, such as advancements in technology like GPS navigation systems and fishfinders. He further added that this can significantly improve the accuracy of locating fishing grounds, optimising the catch while reducing time spent at sea.

Similar views were opined by the other fishermen too.

One fisherman said that the implementation of advanced communication devices like satellite phones can enable fishermen to stay connected with authorities and fellow fishermen, enhancing safety during adverse weather conditions or emergencies at sea.

Another fisherman said that if they get access to such technology, then they will get benefits in various ways and sustainable development. Hence, they demanded support from the members of parliament to raise their voices in the House.

The fishermen in the union territory have long been an integral part of the coastal community, relying on traditional methods passed down through generations for their livelihood. However, with changing environmental conditions and increasing competition, they are now advocating for the adoption of modern technology to improve their fishing practices. From GPS navigation systems to satellite communication devices, fishermen in Puducherry are seeking tools that can enhance safety, increase efficiency, and ensure sustainable fishing practices.

Voting for all 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and the only constituency in Puducherry will be held in the first phase on April 19.

The polling will be conducted in seven phases across the country from April 19 to June 1. The counting of votes will be on June 4. (ANI)

