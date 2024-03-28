Chandigarh, Mar 28 (PTI) The Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) on Thursday announced five candidates for Punjab and two for Haryana for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing the media here, SAD (Amritsar) president and Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann said he will fight from the Sangrur seat.

He said his party fielded Mahinderpal Singh from Patiala, Amritpal Singh from Ludhiana, Baldev Singh from Faridkot and Kushalpal Singh from Anandpur Sahib.

Mann further said Harjit Singh has been fielded from Karnal seat and Khazan Singh from Kurukshetra parliamentary seat in Haryana.

Polling for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1, while voting for 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will take place on May 25.

