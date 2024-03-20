Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 20 (PTI) Tensions escalated in the Lok Sabha election campaign in Kerala over allegations regarding a business partnership between ruling LDF convener E P Jayarajan's family and BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar's company.

Amidst this, an FIR was filed against a local Congress leader on the basis of a complaint by Jayarajan's wife alleging morphing of her photographs, while Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan added fuel to the fire with fresh accusations against the LDF convener.

Jayarajan on Wednesday levelled serious allegations of morphing photographs and playing "dirty politics" against Satheesan, who refuted the same.

Satheesan also hit back by saying that the Left leader has admitted to his family's business relationship with Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar by conceding that his wife has shares in a resort linked to a company of the BJP leader.

"I had claimed that his (Jayarajan's) family has business links with Chandrasekhar. He had initially denied it. Now, he has admitted that his wife has shares in a resort linked to a company of Chandrasekhar. So, I have proved my credibility," the opposition leader contended.

So the CPI(M) has to say whether there is anything wrong with a senior member of its party having business links with a BJP leader, he said.

On the other hand, Chandrasekhar questioned how a business relationship between his wife and that of Jayarajan can be construed as a CPI(M)-BJP agreement.

Satheesan also said that he has photographs, released by Chandrasekhar's company, which show Jayarajan's family members with the management of the BJP leader's firm.

At the same time, he denied knowledge about any fake or morphed photographs that Jayarajan has alleged the opposition created and spread on social media.

Earlier in the day, the LDF convener levelled a host of allegations against Satheesan ranging from illegal collection of money from abroad to creating morphed photographs of his wife and accused the Congress leader of playing "dirty politics."

Jayarajan alleged that Satheesan was behind the circulation of morphed photographs of his wife -- Indira -- meeting Chandrasekhar, the BJP candidate contesting from the Thiruvananthapuram constituency in the LS polls to be held in the state on April 26.

Following this, it was revealed that Jayarajan's wife has lodged a complaint with the police against a Trivandrum DCC member for allegedly posting the morphed photograph on a social media platform.

The Baliapattam police station in Kannur district of the state on Tuesday has lodged an FIR under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation, with intent to cause riot), 465 (forgery), 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the IPC against the DCC member on the complaint.

Satheesan denied any knowledge of the said photograph.

The opposition leader has been alleging for some time that Jayarajan has business connections with Chandrasekhar.

They both had earlier denied the allegation.

