Kolkata, April 2: Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay, who is his party's candidate for the Lok Sabha polls from Kolkata Uttar started his campaign with a road show on Tuesday. Exuding confidence that he is going to win the elections, Bandyopadhyay said, "I have won elections five times earlier. I have been an MLA four times. My wife has been an MLA 4 times. I know how to win elections. Mamata Banerjee is our leader. Her acceptance has increased 1,000 times in West Bengal since the time she formed the party. After the results come out, the country will see where is Mamata Banerjee among the people."

The TMC leader also claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest has provided the INDIA bloc an opportunity to make itself viable. "Arvind Kejriwal now has become the turning point in Indian politics. In my experience, the INDIA bloc is trying to make itself viable through his arrest as the Chief Minister and it will be successful," Bandyopadhyay said. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Victory Will Be Fitting Reply to Expulsion From LS, Says Confident TMC Leader Mahua Moitra.

Earlier last week, the TMC released a list of 40 star campaigners on Tuesday. The list included West Bengal Chief Minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee, MP and party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, and former cricketer and candidate from Behrampore, Yusuf Pathan, among others. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Challenge BJP to Cross Even 200 Seats, Won't Allow CAA in West Bengal, Says CM Mamata Banerjee.

TMC announced its list of 42 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections earlier on March 10. Giving a message of TMC going solo in the Lok Sabha polls, party General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee announced the list, which included certain surprises from former cricketers Yusuf Pathan from Berhampore and Kirti Azad from the Bardhaman Durgapur Lok Sabha seat. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Tapas Roy from Kolkata Uttar constituency.

