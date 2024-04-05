South Tripura (Tripura) [India], April 5 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha held a 'Padayatra' on Friday in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates in South Tripura district ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The Tripura Chief Minister also took to his social media handle on X to share the visuals from the roadshow under the Ramnagar Assembly Constituency of the district.

Also Read | RBI Repo Rate Update: Monetary Policy Committee Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged at 6.5%, Announces Governor Shaktikanta Das (Watch Video).

The visuals shared by Chief Minister Manik Saha show the road filled with BJP party workers, party supporters, and security personnel.

The Chief Minister on Thursday urged people to ensure the BJP's victory in the Lok Sabha elections and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the guarantor of development.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP MP Sanjay Singh To Campaign Extensively for INDIA Bloc Candidates in Uttar Pradesh.

"The lotus symbol is the beacon for the genuine development of the people of Tripura. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the guarantor of development. Through the Prime Minister's Act East Policy, North Eastern states, including Tripura, are witnessing rapid development. He is committed to the overall welfare of people from all walks of life, irrespective of caste and religion. The people of this state extend their blessings to the Prime Minister and should ensure the victory of Bharatiya Janata Party candidates in the upcoming elections," he said.

CM Saha said this while addressing a massive election campaign organised by Baradowali Mandal in support of BJP-nominated candidate Biplab Kumar Deb from the West Tripura seat ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

He appealed to all voters in the area to vote in favour of development.

The Chief Minister stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target of 370 seats for the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Saha mentioned that the turnout during the nomination filing of BJP candidates in Tripura has already indicated the victory of the BJP.

The elections are scheduled to be held in two phases in the state. The West Tripura seat will go to the polls on April 19, while the East Tripura seat will witness voting on April 26. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)