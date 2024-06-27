New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla chided Congress member Deepender Hooda over certain remarks as Shashi Tharoor chanted 'Jai Hind, Jai Samvidhan' after taking oath as member of the House.

"He is already taking oath on the Constitution," Birla commented when opposition members chanted 'Jai Samvidhan' as Tharoor took oath as Lok Sabha member.

At this point, Hooda, a member from Rohtak, said the Speaker should not be objecting to this.

"Don't give me any advice on what I should or should not object to. Take your seat," the Speaker said addressing Hooda.

Reacting to the development, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wondered whether one cannot say 'Jai Samvidhan' in Parliament.

"People from the ruling party were not stopped when they raised unparliamentary and unconstitutional slogans in Parliament, but when the opposition MPs raised 'Jai Samvidhan' slogans, they were objected to," she said in a post on X.

"The anti-Constitution sentiment that emerged during the elections has now taken a new form, which seeks to weaken our Constitution," Priyanka Gandhi said.

"Will the Constitution, on the basis of which Parliament functions, on which every member takes oath, which gives protection of life and livelihood, be opposed to suppress the voice of the opposition?" the Congress general secretary asked.

