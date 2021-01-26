New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated the Bharat Parv-2021 in the presence of Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Birla said the Bharat Parv offers a unique glimpse of India's cultural diversity.

"This event will provide an opportunity to know and understand the art, culture, food, clothing and traditions of the 28 states and eight Union territories of the country," said Birla.

To celebrate the spirit of India, the annual event of 'Bharat Parv' will this year be conducted on a virtual platform from January 26 to January 31.

Various Central ministries and other organisations, such as Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Ayush, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Development Commissioner Handlooms, among others will be displaying handicrafts, handlooms, music, dance, paintings, literary material and other features from all over the country, according to the Ministry of Tourism.

"Glimpses of Republic Day Parade and recorded performances of armed forces music bands shall also be available on this virtual platform. Various central institutes of Hotel Management and Indian Culinary Institute will also display culinary delight from across India by showcasing videos, recipes of cuisines," the culture and tourism minister said.

The Ministry of Tourism organizes Bharat Parv every year since 2016 in front of the ramparts of the Red Fort during the Republic Day celebrations.

Observing that the COVID-19 pandemic has posed the greatest challenge for the tourism sector, Birla noted that despite the odds, the tourism sector has worked to turn this challenge into an opportunity. Emphasizing the potential of the tourism sector in India, he said it is the only area that provides the largest employment to people.

Tourism and Culture Minister Patel said tourism was the most affected industry during the COVID-19 pandemic but a positive attitude and effective planning of the government is helping this industry to rebound in a magnificent way.

"The diverse culture of India is our great strength and we can introduce it to the world through tourism," he said.

