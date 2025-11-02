New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): Lieutenant General Avinash Das, an accomplished ENT surgeon with nearly four decades of experience in the Armed Forces Medical Services, assumed charge as the Commandant of the Army Hospital Research & Referral (R&R) in the national capital here on November 1.

An alumnus of the Armed Forces Medical College, Pune, he brings with him a rich blend of clinical expertise, leadership and experience across key administrative and command appointments, a release said.

Also Read | Free Bus Rides in Delhi: BJP Government Launches 'Pink Saheli Smart Card' to Provide Free Travel for Women and Transgender Commuters Across DTC Buses.

Das has held important positions, including Senior Advisor in Base Hospital, Delhi Cantt and Command Hospital, Lucknow. Throughout his illustrious career, Lt Gen Avinash Das has demonstrated exemplary leadership and dedication, earning numerous accolades, including COAS, CISC, and GOC-in-C commendation cards, it said.

As Commandant, Command Hospital (Northern Command), Udhampur, he was instrumental in shifting the entire Command Hospital, Udhampur, to a new, state-of-the-art hospital building.

Also Read | Pune Road Accident: 2 Cousins Killed, 3rd Passenger Hospitalised With Critical Injuries After Car Crashes Under Bund Garden Metro Station Area.

His appointment as Commandant of Army Hospital (R&R) is expected to further elevate the hospital's standards, drawing from his vast experience to provide exceptional medical care to the Armed Forces and beyond. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)