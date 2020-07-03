New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): Lt Gen Dr S P Kochhar was appointed as the Director-General of the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) on Friday.

Kochhar, a decorated military veteran, retired as Signal Officer in Chief, the head of the ICT wing of the Indian Army, where he was responsible for planning, executing and operating Telecom and IT networks of the Army.

Prior to that, he was Additional Director General Personnel of the Indian Army. He was till recently the CEO of Telecom Sector Skill Council of India.

Kochhar takes over from Rajan S Mathews, who served as the Director-General since 2010. (ANI)

