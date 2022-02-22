Leh (Ladakh) [India], February 22 (ANI): In Leh, Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi visited Kargil War Mahavir Chakra awardee Colonel (Retd) Sonam Wangchuk on Monday and felicitated him for his contribution to the country and Ladakh region.

Lt Gen Dwivedi was in Ladakh to review the security situation there.

Army veteran Sonam Wangchuk served with the Assam Regiment and the Ladakh Scouts. (ANI)

