Jaipur, February 22: An unidentified group of miscreants allegedly thrashed a youth in Sikar, Rajasthan, on Sunday night. The victim sustained grave injuries while undergoing treatment in hospital. The man was allegedly thrashed by a group of goons near Sanwali Road.

As per the report published in India today, the victim identified as Mukesh Kumar, an entrepreneur living in Kirdoli Chhoti village in Rajasthan who was working in a mobile repairing shop. The incident occurred when he was heading towards his home after closing the shop. After Kumar failed to return home, his family members conducted a frenetic search. He was found near Sanwali Road, they immediately rushed to Kalyan Hospital for treatment. Karnataka: Police Arrests Man for Rape and Murder of Woman in Hubballi.

The family members of the victim have filed a murder case against the unidentified goons. According to Pawan Kumar Chaubey, Station-House-Police officer, Udhyog Nagar, they received information that Mukesh Kumar had been beaten up near Sanwali Road. Police teams arrived at the spot and took the victim to the hospital where he died. Goa Shocker: Woman Allegedly Murdered 80-Year-Old Father in Varca; Arrested.

Chaubey said, "The family of the victim filed a murder case against the accused, and we have begun an investigation." The body was released after the autopsy to the deceased's family.

