Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 8 (ANI): Lucknow District magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar on Wednesday said that the shooter involved in the firing inside Lucknow court premises was also seriously injured.

"Sanjeev alias Jeeva was shot dead and a girl of 1.5 years was also injured whose condition is stable and is undergoing treatment. How many people came to kill him is a matter of investigation but the shooter has been caught and he is also seriously injured," Surya Pal Gangwar said.

Notably, gangster Sanjeev Jeeva, a close aide of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, was shot dead by an unknown person inside Lucknow court premises on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Lucknow, Rahul Raj said, "Sanjeev Jeeva was shot at today and succumbed to his injuries. Two of our constables also sustained injuries but are out of danger. They are currently under treatment. I've been told that the assailant has been arrested."

Meanwhile, lawyers staged a protest outside Lucknow Civil Court in the wake of the firing incident.

"A child was also injured in the incident and was admitted to a trauma centre," said Agarwal.

"A criminal, identified as Sanjeev Jeeva, was shot today. Two police officials, who were escorting him to the court, also sustained injuries. A child was also injured in the incident and was admitted to a trauma centre," Upendra Kumar Agarwal, joint commissioner of police, Law and Order, Lucknow, said.

Lucknow District Magistrate, Surya Pal Gangwar informed that the girl, who was injured in the incident, was stable and undergoing treatment.

"Sanjeev alias Jeeva was shot dead at Lucknow civil court. The accused was arrested. A girl was also injured in the incident. Her condition is stable and she is receiving treatment. The investigation is underway," said Surya Pal Gangwar.

He was accused of murdering BJP leader Brahm Dutt Dwivedi in 1997. (ANI)

