Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 14 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh police have lodged an FIR against four officials of Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama here for allegedly violating foreigner stay rules after a Philippine national remained on the campus without informing the authorities.

An FIR was registered on Sunday against Nadwa Darul Uloom principal Maulana Abdul Aziz Nadvi, sub-registrar Haroon Rashid, a warden, and a security guard.

Also Read | Haryana Road Accident: 1 Dies, Several Others Injured As School Bus Collides With Roadways Bus in Charkhi Dadri (Watch Videos).

According to the police, a Philippine national stayed at the Nadwa Darul Uloom hostel, but no information about his stay was shared with the local police. The Nadwa administration had already been informed that the police must be provided with details of anyone visiting or staying at the institution.

Despite these clear instructions, no information was given to the police regarding the foreign national who stayed at the college hostel. Taking the matter seriously, the police have registered a case against the four accused and initiated an investigation.

Also Read | Punjab Police Busts Foreign-Linked Drug Module in Amritsar; 3 Operatives Arrested With 4 Kg Heroin, Pistol and Cash.

Police officials said that further legal action will be taken based on the probe's findings.

Recently, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasised the importance of avoiding two major addictions that plague today's youth: drug addiction and excessive smartphone use.

He urged young people to avoid these habits, emphasising that doing so would not only protect their future but also contribute to the nation's growth.

Addressing the gathering, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Today, youth face two challenges: one is drug addiction, and the other is addiction to mobile phones or smartphones. They must avoid both these addictions. The more young people can avoid them, the better they can protect themselves and the country's future. Only by avoiding addiction will youth be able to fulfil their responsibilities towards their family, society, and the nation." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)