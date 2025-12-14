Amritsar, December 14: In a significant breakthrough against cross-border narcotics smuggling, the Counter Intelligence wing of Punjab Police in Amritsar has busted a drug supply module linked to foreign-based handlers, arresting three operatives and recovering 4 kg of heroin along with a pistol, magazine, five live cartridges, and Rs 3.90 lakh in drug money. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the module was connected to a foreign-based handler identified as Lakhwinder Singh alias Baba Lakha, and a jailed associate Daya Singh alias Preet Sekhon, who is currently lodged in Central Jail. Punjab Police Bust Cross-border Weapon Smuggling Module in Fazilka, Two Held with Weapons.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and Arms Act at the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) Police Station in Amritsar. Punjab Police reiterated its commitment to eradicating drugs and dismantling narco networks across the state. On December 7, the Counter-Intelligence unit in Amritsar busted a cross-border arms smuggling module with alleged links to Pakistan and arrested one operative, police said. Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said that a total of five pistols, including four 30-bore weapons and one 9mm pistol with magazines, have been recovered during the operation. Punjab: Police Arrests Alleged Associate of Gangster Nishan Joriyan.

"Counter Intelligence Amritsar busts a cross-border arms smuggling module with links to Pakistan and arrests one operative. A total of five pistols (four 30 bore & one 9mm with magazines) recovered," DGP Yadav posted on X. Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused, along with a wanted associate identified as Saifli Singh, had been retrieving weapon consignments on the instructions of a Pakistan-based handler, police said. The weapons were allegedly being supplied to criminals and gangsters operating across Punjab. Police said an FIR has been registered at Police Station SSOC Amritsar. Further investigation is underway to identify forward and backward linkages and dismantle the entire network, DGP said.

