Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): Ahead of Eid-ul-Azha or Bakrid, the goat market in Lucknow witnessed large crowds on Monday.

Most vendors and customers were not seen observing the COVID-19 protocols.

Speaking to ANI, Mohamed Iyaz, a vendor said that there is no impact of COVID-19 on the goat market.

"I will sell the goat for around Rs 80,000. There is no impact of #COVID19 on the goat market," Mohamed Iyaz.

Another vendor Deepu said that business had been slow this year.

Meanwhile, a customer said that the rates had doubled this year.

"The goat which used to be sold at Rs 6000-7000 is being sold at Rs 14,000-15,000. Due to the pandemic, the rates have increased," said Haidar.

Mohammad Kalam, a customer said that the goats are costly because year there is a shortage of stock.

"The goats are costly because year there is a shortage of stock. This year, because there was no market due to COVID-19 pandemic vendors are selling their animals outside Uttar Pradesh to get a good price," said Mohammad Kalam.

Another customer, Nashir who came to buy a goat said that the rates are high but those have to give Qurbani will buy at a high price too.

"Goats are very costly at the market. There are also few goats and are not of very good quality," said Nihal Ahmed.

Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid) will likely be observed on July 21. However, it depends on the sighting of the moon.

Eid-ul-Azha is also known as "Sacrifice Feast" is marked by sacrificing an animal, usually a sheep or a goat to prove their devotion and love for Allah. Post the sacrifice, people distribute the offerings to family, friends, neighbours and especially to the poor and needy. (ANI)

