Ludhiana, Jun 15 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Thursday said it has recovered Rs 75 lakh more from the residences of the accused in the Ludhiana robbery incident.

Police had arrested six people in the Ludhiana robbery case and recovered Rs 5 crore from their possession.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: Congress Demands NIA Probe Against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP Leader Ram Madhav.

Addressing the media here, Ludhiana Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu on Thursday said Rs 50 lakh was recovered from the house of Manjinder Singh alias Mani who kept it in a plastic bag which was hidden in a septic tank of his house.

Some currency notes were damaged in the tank, said police.

Also Read | Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Flat in Cumballa Hill High-Rise, No Report of Injuries.

Commissioner also said Rs 25 lakh was recovered from the house of Narinder Singh alias Happy in village Kothe Hari Singh of Jagraon.

Happy was arrested on Wednesday. The money was found in a pit dug in front of his house, said Sidhu.

Meanwhile, Mandeep Kaur, a woman friend of the kingpin Manjinder Singh alias Mani, continues to be still at large.

A lookout notice has already been issued at the airports, said police adding that she would be arrested soon. Her husband Harpreet Singh has also been arrested by the police.

Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) Soumya Mishra said she has written to the cash management company to give details of the cash stolen within 48 hours.

A committee of policemen was formed to ascertain the exact amount of cash as there were different versions of the stolen cash.

On June 10, at least 11 people robbed the office of CMS Securities, a cash management services company, in Ludhiana's New Rajguru Nagar locality after overpowering security guards.

Sidhu on Wednesday said police identified all people involved in the robbery, six of whom were nabbed while a hunt to catch others was on.

The robbery's mastermind was Mandeep Singh alias Mani who used to work as a driver with the cash transporting company till four years ago.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)