Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], July 14 (ANI): Under the new guidelines issued by the Punjab government amid the COVID-19 pandemic, international passengers arriving in the state will have to stay quarantined for 14 days.

The police will also keep a check on whether the rules are being followed or not, Ludhiana Police Commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said on Tuesday.

Also Read | 'My Heartfelt Thanks And Gratitude to All Those Who Have Come Out in my Support Today', Tweets Sachin Pilot: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 14, 2020.

"International passengers will have to stay quarantined for 14 days. They can stay at government centres or hotels for the first seven days and at their homes for the next seven days," Rakesh Agrawal told ANI.

"Domestic passengers too will have to stay in quarantine for 14 days unless they'll leave within 72 hours. For that, they will have to give a self-declaration at the border to get an exemption from mandatory quarantine," he added.

Also Read | Mumbai: Staff of Balasaheb Thackeray Hospital Celebrate 101st Birthday of COVID-19 Patient Set For Discharge Tomorrow; Watch Video.

"The police department will keep checking whether people are following the rules or not. We may file an FIR or issue a challan against any violator," he added.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 8,178 cases in Punjab and 204 death due to the novel coronavirus. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)