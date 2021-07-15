Srinagar, Jul 15 (PTI) The trial of a luxury bus boat conducted on the Jhelum river on Thursday with an aim to revive water transport in the valley, went successful, officials said.

A private company, 'Sukhnag Enterprises', launched the luxury bus boat on trial basis in the river, they said. The bus boat has the capacity of 35 passengers, drivers and four rescue operators, and is equipped with air conditioner and an LCD television, said Abdul Hanan from 'Sukhnag Enterprises'.

He said the trial run was conducted from Lasjan bypass to Zero bridge near the city centre under the supervision of the marine engineers from Mumbai.

“The bus boat has been procured from outside the country,” he added.

He said the initiative was taken by the tourism department to revive water transport in the Kashmir valley.

