Thane, Apr 3 (PTI) The Thane Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded a compensation of Rs 12.46 lakh to the family members of a man, who died in a road accident in 2015.

In the order issued recently, MACT member R N Rokade directed Ganapati Carrying Corporation Ltd, a road transportation and surface logistics firm, and SBI General Insurance to make the payment jointly to the claimants with eight per cent interest from the date of the filing of the claim.

The claimants told the tribunal that the deceased, Vijay Gosavi (37), worked as a marketing manager with a trading company. On December 2, 2015, he was going to Surat from Mumbai in a car, when a trailer belonging to the road transportation firm, suddenly took a U-turn at Wada Kadkona on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, due to which his vehicle hit it and he died on the spot.

They alleged that he died due to the mistake of the driver of the trailer.

After going through the investigation papers, the MACT held the trailer driver guilty of rash and negligent driving and awarded the compensation.

The tribunal said the compensation amount will include Rs 40,000 towards the loss of consortium to the widow, and Rs 15,000 each towards the loss of estate and funeral expenses.

