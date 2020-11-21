Bhopal, Nov 21 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Saturday recorded 1,700 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,91,246, while 11 fatalities pushed the toll to 3,149, health officials said.

A total of 899 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, raising the state's count of recoveries to 1,76,905.

Three people died in Indore, two in Ratlam and one each in Bhopal, Sagar, Morena, Khandwa, Seoni and Guna, officials said.

At 492, Indore reported the highest number of new cases in the state in the day, while Bhopal added 313 infections, Gwalior 112 and Jabalpur 74.

The tally of cases in Indore now stands at 37,115, including 729 deaths, while Bhopal's count stood at 29,051 with 504 fatalities, officials said.

Gwalior and Jabalpur have so far recorded 13,826 and 13,665 cases, respectively.

Indore now has 2,693 active cases, followed by 2,132 in Bhopal, 784 in Gwalior and 697 in Jabalpur, they said.

With 31,691 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the overall count rose to 34.67 lakh.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 1,91,246, new cases 1,700, death toll 3,149, recovered 1,76,905, active cases 11,192, number of people tested so far 34,67,809.

