Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 17 (ANI): BJP's Lok Sabha member from Ujjain, Anil Firojiya on Friday exercised his franchise along with his family for Madhya Pradesh assembly polls at a polling station in Sethi Nagar in the district.

He also appealed to the public that they must vote.

"It is voting day today for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections and I have also come here with my family to vote. I want to appeal to the public that they must vote, it is their right. It is a very good opportunity to elect the government of their choice. Please everyone vote," Firojiya said.

He further said that there was a lot of enthusiasm among the public for the polling. Youth have also come who are voting for the first time and there is a lot of enthusiasm among the 'Ladli Behna' and the farmers too.

On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Ujjain South assembly seat Mohan Yadav also cast his vote and expressed confidence about making the government in the state again.

"After worshipping Baba Mahakal, I have come to exercise my franchise. The way the country's prestige has increased in the world under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, people are joining with the BJP. The pride of being the world's largest party is also with us. And once again the BJP government is going to be formed in the state," Yadav said.

Voting for Madhya Pradesh's 230 assembly seats began at 7 am today.

Till 3 pm, 60.52 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the state.

BJP is seeking to retain power in the state where it has ruled for almost 18 of the past 20 years and Congress is keen to oust the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.

The webcasting facility has been made available at about 42,000 polling stations. Nearly 700 companies of the central forces and two lakh police personnel of the state have been deployed for security during the poll.

The election will decide the electoral fate of over 2,500 candidates.

Nearly 5.59 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise. It includes 2.87 crore male and 2.71 crore women voters. There are over 5,000 booths run by women and 183 polling stations run by the disabled, officials said.

The counting of votes for the five states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram will be done on December 3. (ANI)

