Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 12 (ANI): The setback to Congress party in Madhya Pradesh continued as several Congress leaders including former MLA Parul Sahu joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of Lok Sabha elections on Friday.

The Congress leaders took the membership of BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the state convenor of 'New Joining Toli' Narottam Mishra and others at the state BJP office in Bhopal.

Also Read | Congress Lok Sabha Elections Campaign Song Video: Grand Old Party Launches Poll Campaign Song 'Haath Badlega Halaat', Steps Up Social Media Electioneering.

Other prominent leaders who switched to the BJP camp include District Panchayat Vice President of Chhindwara Amit Saxena, State Vice President of Yadav Mahasabha, Sher Singh Yadav, Janpad members Virendra Singh Yadav, Deepak Dhakad and others.

After the new inductions, CM Yadav told reporters, "Many good people are joining the BJP and feeling proud as the BJP follows the way of patriotism. Today, former MLA Parul Sahu, Sher Singh Yadav and Amit Saxena who were Congresspersons by core have joined the BJP. It went beyond acceptance when they (Congress) started opposing Lord Ram. On one side, they oppose the Temple and on the other side they do 'Dua'. This dual character will not work. The people won't forgive, PM Modi will form the government for the third time."

Also Read | PM Modi 'Jail' Remark: RJD Leader Misa Bharti Says ‘My Statement Was Twisted’, Calls It ‘BJP’s Agenda’ (Watch Video).

Former chief minister Chouhan also welcomed the Congress leaders in the party and said that their self respect would be safe in the BJP.

"The condition of Congress is such that its best leader Sonia Gandhi is not contesting elections. The Congress is not connected to the roots of the country. All the thoughtful people are leaving Congress and joining BJP to make the country a Vishwaguru. BJP is indelible and Congress is about to disappear. Everyone who joined the BJP is welcome in the family. Your self respect will be safe in BJP," Chouhan said.

Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh will be conducted in four phases. The first phase of polling would be held on April 19, followed by April 26, May 7 and May 13. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)