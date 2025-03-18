Shivpuri, March 18: A boat carrying devotees capsized at Mata Tila Dam near Khaniyadhana police station in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. Seven people, including three women, are missing, the police said.

Aman Singh Rathore, Superintendent of Police, Shivpuri said that eight people have come out safely. The devotees to Siddh Baba temple. Shivpuri Boat Capsize: Boat Carrying Devotees to Siddh Baba Temple Capsizes at Mata Tila Dam in Madhya Pradesh, 7 People Missing.

The search and rescue operation is underway. More information is awaited.

