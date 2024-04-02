Morena (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): A bus travelling from Gwalior to Mehandipur Balaji temple overturned at Madhya Pradesh's Morena district on Agra Delhi National Highway 44, police informed on Tuesday.

According to the police, at least 30 passengers were injured in the accident, a dozen of them seriously.

The incident took place near Sikroda canal in the Civil Lines police station area of Morena district, police said.

"The bus was packed with devotees, who were on their way to Mehandipur from Gwalior. It is yet to be determined why it overturned. As many as 36-40 people were injured in the accident. The injured were admitted to the district hospital. They are receiving the necessary treatment," Alok Singh Parihar, an officer at the local police station said.

A team from Morena Police rushed to the spot after receving word of the accident.

All the injured passengers were rushed to the Morena district hospital.

"The bus overturned near Sikroda canal. About 25 injured passengers were brought here. We have started their primary treatment. Our doctors, nurses, and medical attendants are providing them all the necessary care," Dr. Surendra Gurjar, the resident medical officer of the district hospital, said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

