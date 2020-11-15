New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday wished early recovery of senior Congress leader Kamal Nath's son and Chhindwara MP Nakul Nath.

The Chhindwara MP tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home quarantine.

"Chhindwara MP Nakul Nath has been reported to be unwell. I pray for his full recovery," Shivraj tweeted.

Nakul tweeted about his status and requested those who came in contact with him to undergo testing.

"I had mild symptoms of Covid-19 for the last 2 days. I got tested and the report came out to be positive. I have isolated myself at home. I request all those who have come in contact with me in the last few days should test themselves," he tweeted in Hindi. (ANI)

