Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh police apprehended a man and woman with 4 kilograms of ganja, and action is being taken against other individuals involved in this crime, Additional DCP, Crime Branch Bhopal said on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, Additional DCP, Crime Branch, Shailendra Singh Chauhan said, "Under the awareness campaign being run by Crime Branch Bhopal against narcotic substances, continuous action is being taken. Narcotic substances include ganja and alcohol. Recently, we have apprehended a woman and a man with 4 kilograms of ganja. This was being brought from Odisha. The investigation of the case is ongoing. Action will also be taken against other individuals involved in this gang."

He further said that police got information about a large stock of alcohol kept in Ghumti.

"10 boxes of alcohol have been seized. We have identified one accused, Shubham, and he has been caught. We have received some inputs regarding the smuggler and from whom it was brought. We are verifying the information in this regard. We will take action against them as well. This campaign against drugs will continue. Action has been taken against more than three dozen people. Ganja over 2 kg has been seized. 40 to 50 grams of MD have been caught. We have caught about 400 litres of liquor," he further said.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Police on July 15 launched a 15-day statewide anti-drug awareness campaign "Nashe Se Doori - Hai Zaroori" aiming to make the public aware about the effects of drug abuse, according to an official release.

Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana formally inaugurated the campaign by unveiling the campaign poster and reading out a message issued by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at the Police Headquarters in Bhopal. The campaign will run from July 15 to July 30 across all districts of the state, it added.

Speaking at the launch, DGP Makwana said that the initiative, inspired by the Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, is being run by the state police to prevent drug addiction in society. "The word 'drugs' brings to mind a weak body, intoxicated eyes, and darkness. Drug addiction is destroying the young generation and their families. The top political leadership of the country and the state is also concerned about the serious problem and is making efforts to resolve it," the release read. (ANI)

