Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 30 (ANI): Supporters of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh and Congress leader Kamalnath clashed with each other at the party's state headquarters on Monday. A video of the abuse went viral on social media.

Controversy erupted among Congress leaders inside the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office leading to a scuffle and exchange of verbal spats.

A dispute broke out between spokesperson Shaharyar Khan and former President of MP Congress' Scheduled Caste Department, Pradeep Ahirwar.

Shaharyar Khan made allegations against Pradeep Ahirwar and said that Pradeep was abusing Digvijay Singh over ticket distribution in the November Assembly polls.

In the elections held on November 17, the BJP created a record in Madhya Pradesh and came to power again after having ruled the state for 18 of the past 20 years. Digvijaya Singh was an integral part of the Kamal Nath-led party campaign in Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

