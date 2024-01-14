Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 14 (ANI): As the preparation for the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya is underway, people from the eunuch community distributed Akshat (sacred broken yellow rice brought from Ayodhya) in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal.

Eunuchs held door-to-door campaigns and were welcomed by the residents with great fervour.

Also Read | Punjab School Winter Holiday: All Schools up to Class 5 To Be Shut Till January 20.

Transgender activist Sanjana Singh said "Lord Ram belongs to all. He is the principal God of the Eunuch community. It is said in the Ramcharitmanas that the blessings of eunuchs will prove to be fruitful in Kaliyug. Today, I feel grateful that I became a medium for Akshat distribution and gave my contribution."

"We will witness a grant historic event. I want to convey my best wishes to all. I want everyone to celebrate on January 22 in their houses. I wish that we all follow the footprints of Lord Ram and give our contribution for the betterment of the society."

Also Read | Telangana Shocker: Wife Dies by Suicide, Relatives Brutally Thrash Husband to Death in Nagarkurnool; Case Registered.

Transgender activist Sanjana Singh emphasised how the event on January 22 is a complete Diwali after 500 years.

"We celebrate Diwali every year, but, this is a full-fledged Diwali happening after 500 years. We are going to witness a grand event. I convey my wishes for the same to all. I give my blessings to people of all age groups. May everybody's life be filled with prosperity and may we all unitedly contribute to the nation."

Deepika Dubey, a resident expressed her excitement and said "I have been waiting for Ram Mandir in Ayodhya for many years and today we feel happy that these people have come to distribute Akshat. It feels as if Ram Mandir's inauguration is not on January 22 but today. There is a wave of happiness in the entire country. Everyone in my house feels happy and excited. We will celebrate the event like Diwali. We will tell the stories of Lord Ram to our kids the way heard them from our grandparents. We will motivate them to follow the conduct of Lord Ram." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)