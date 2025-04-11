Fire breaks out at pipe factory in Pithampur industrial area (Photo/ANI)

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 11 (ANI): A fire broke out at a pipe factory in the Pithampur industrial area of Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, on Friday morning, said officials.

Fire tenders are at the spot.

Visuals from the spot show fire raging from multiple areas of the factory with thick smoke billowing into the air.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

More information is awaited.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out at a hotel near Tisgaon Khavda Hill in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra on Thursday night.

Visuals showed thick smoke billowing from the building.

No casualties have been reported in the incident. The reasons for the fire are yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited.

On April 9, a fire broke out in a scrap godown at Moshi Road in Pimpri Chinchwad.

Officials said that the fire had been brought under control. No casualties were reported.

Moreover, on the same day, a fire broke near railway tracks at Mumbra railway station in Maharashtra's Thane district and was quickly brought under control. (ANI)

