Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 18 (ANI): Five people were arrested in connection with gang-rape of a 13-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur district in the Malwa region, a police officer said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in a village under the jurisdiction of Kotwali police station in the district on Monday evening. The minor girl was present at her house's shop during which five youths reached there; three of them took the minor inside and raped her. While two of them stayed outside the shop.

After the incident, the minor girl along with her mother approached the police station and lodged a complaint against the accused. Upon receiving the complaint, the police registered a case under relevant sections and arrested all the accused, the officer added.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Pradeep Patel told ANI, "An incident occurred in a village under the jurisdiction of Kotwali police station on Monday evening where a minor girl was present at her house's shop and her mother was at home. During this, three people reached at the shop, they took her inside and raped her. The victim also told the police that two more people were standing outside the shop. After the incident, the minor along with her mother reached the police station and lodged a complaint."

"Acting on the complaint, the police immediately swung into action and arrested all the five accused within a few hours. The police registered a case under relevant sections, including sections of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act," the officer said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added. (ANI)

