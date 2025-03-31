Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 31 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh government outlined the liquor ban in 19 religious cities and gram panchayats of the state would be implemented from April 1.

This announcement of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was approved by the Cabinet at a meeting held in Maheshwar, the city of Lokmata Ahilyabai, on 24 January 2025.

Following the recent decision, all establishments that sell alcoholic beverages, including liquor shops and bars, will be mandated to close their operations within the entire urban boundaries of several cities.

This includes Ujjain, Omkareshwar, Maheshwar, Mandleshwar, Orchha, Maihar, Chitrakoot, Datia, Panna, Mandla, Multai, Mandsaur, and Amarkantak. Additionally, the closure will extend to the gram panchayat regions of Salkanpur, Kundalpur, Bandakpur, Barmankalan, Barmankhurd, and Linga.

From April 1, 2025, liquor is completely prohibited in 19 declared sacred urban and rural areas of the state.

Chief Minister Yadav said that the state government has taken a historic step towards de-addiction. This step will be effective in 19 urban areas and gram panchayats of public faith and religious reverence.

The religious places where the decision to ban liquor has been taken include one Municipal Corporation, six Municipal Councils, six City Councils, and six Gram Panchayats.

The major holy cities where liquor ban is being implemented include Ujjain, the city of Baba Mahakal, Amarkantak, the origin of the Narmada river, which is considered the lifeline of the state, Maheshwar, Orchha Ramraja temple area, Omkareshwar, Satdhara area in Mandla, Tapti origin area in Multai, Pitambara Devipeeth Datia, Jabalpur Bhedaghat area, Chitrakoot, Maihar, Salkanpur, Sanchi, Mandleshwar, Vrindavan, Khajuraho, Nalkheda, Pashupatinath temple area Mandsaur, Barman Ghat and Panna.

From April 1, 2025, there will be a complete liquor ban in all these areas. (ANI)

