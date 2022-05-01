Sehore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 1 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said that his government will take oath on World Environment Day (June 5) to plant trees along the banks of the Narmada for a month.

"In the earlier times, trees and plants used to be far and wide around the banks of mother Narmada, from there water splashes out, and water used to mix in Narmada ji. But now, this is not happening, and that is why, the Narmada Seva Mission program is being run. This is a campaign to create awareness about the environment in society," said the Chief Minister at the Narmada Seva Mission programme organized at Amli Ghat of Narmada river at Rehti in Sehore district.

Chouhan said that water-absorbing eucalyptus trees will be cut and replaced with sal trees to raise the water level of the river.

"Water-absorbing eucalyptus trees will be cut and replaced with sal trees to raise the water level. Sal trees release water from the roots into the ground. On June 5, on the day of Environment Day, we will take a pledge that from the day to Hariyali Amavasya, we will plant saplings on the banks of Mother Narmada," he said.

He further said that the government will build ponds on the banks of the Narmada River at suitable places on both sides

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has said that make Amrit Sarovar. We will build ponds on the banks of Narmada ji at suitable places on both sides. If water is filled in the pond, it will go under the ground, will come in the well, will also come in the tube well and will also go in Narmada," said the Chief Minister.

He further announced a ban on new construction on the banks of the Narmada River.

"The government has banned any new construction on the banks of the Narmada river. Till now it was happening that construction works of houses, schools, dharamsala, hotels and others. were done on the banks of river Narmada and their sewage was dumped in the river. Due to this the water of Narmada was getting polluted and to keep it clean now new construction has been banned," he said

"No new construction will be allowed on Maikal mountain in Amarkantak. The constructions which are at present, if they shed their dirt in mother Narmada, then strict action will be taken against them. Make arrangements to shed the dirty water only after treating it. We will build a new city under Maikal mountain," Chouhan added.

The Chief Minister further urged to start natural farming and said that whoever buys a desi cow, will be given Rs 900 per month for its upbringing.

"Start natural farming. Start the experiment from half an acre in the first year. Natural farming requires a desi cow, whoever buys a desi cow, will be given Rs 900 per month for its upbringing. Cow urine, cow dung will make such a fertilizer that all these chemical DAP, urea will be forgotten," Chouhan further said. (ANI)

