Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 31 (ANI): The voter turnout in the by-elections of the Khandwa Lok Sabha constituency of Madhya Pradesh was 63.88 per cent till 7 pm on Saturday.

Of the eight Assembly constituencies, as per the Election Commission, the Badwaha assembly seat recorded 60.10 per cent voter turnout while 63.74 per cent turnout was recorded from the Mandhata seat.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

Bhikangaon seat witnessed a voter turnout of 64 per cent whereas the Burhanpur, Khandwa seat reported a 64.34 and 54.39 per cent turnout respectively.

The highest voter turnout of 69.72 per cent was reported from the Nepanagar Assembly seat, followed by Bagli and Pandhana seats at 67.74 and 67.12 per cent respectively.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

The ruling BJP and the opposition Congress are in a straight contest for the Khandwa Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh.

The BJP has fielded Gyaneshwar Patil against Congress' Rajnarayan Singh Purni.

The Khandwa seat fell vacant after the death of BJP MP Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan in March.

Along with the Khandwa Lok Sabha seat, by-polls for Prithvipur in Niwari district Raigaon (SC) in Satna district, Jobat (ST) in Alirajpur district were also held on Saturday.

The Election Commission had decided to hold the by-elections to fill vacancies and had fixed the dates of poll events as per provisions under Section 30 and date of withdrawal under Section 30(c) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The results of these polls will be announced on November 2. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)