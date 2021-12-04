Bhopal, Dec 4 (PTI) As many as 18 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh, taking the tally of infections to 7,93,232 on Saturday, an official from the state health department said.

The count of recoveries rose to 7,82,562, after 10 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, while the toll remained unchanged at 10,528, as no fresh casualties were reported, the official said.

With this, the central state currently has 142 active cases, he said.

With the addition of 56,304 swab samples examined during the day, the total number of tests conducted in MP went up to 2,20,94,282, the official added.

Meanwhile, a total of 8,98,94,918 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, of which 6,50,581 were given on Saturday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,93,232, new cases 18, death toll 10,528, recovered 7,82,562, active cases 142, number of tests so far 2,20,94,282.

