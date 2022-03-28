Bhopal, Mar 28 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,41,065 on Monday after the detection of 26 cases while no death took place in the last 24 hours due to the viral infection, a health official said.

Also Read | Online Fraud in Ahmedabad: Man Lured Into Nude Video Call, Duped of Rs 55000 on Pretext of Uploading Clip on Social Media.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,734, the official said.

Also Read | Vision To Make Goa Top Tourism Destination in India, Says CM Pramod Sawant.

The positivity rate is 0.1 per cent, he said.

The recovery count increased by 13 to reach 10,30,173, leaving MP with 158 active cases,.

With 20,578 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,87,86,121, he added.

A government release said 11,56,80,941 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 1,59,727 on Monday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,41,065, new cases 26, death toll 10,734, recoveries 10,30,173, active cases 158, number of tests so far 2,87,86,121.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)