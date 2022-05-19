Bhopal, May 19 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Thursday recorded 45 new cases of COVID-19 that raised the tally of infections to 10,42,069, an official from the state health department said.

Also Read | Anurag Thakur: India Set to Add 30 Crore More OTT Users.

As many as 35 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 10,31,098, while the toll remained unchanged at 10,735, as no fresh casualties were reported, he said.

Also Read | Odisha: Groom Rides Cycle to His Wedding Venue as Mark of Protest Against High Fuel Price.

The state currently has 236 active cases, with a positivity rate of 0.5 per cent, the official said.

With the addition of 8,011 samples examined during the day, the total number of tests conducted so far reached 2,92,19,161, he added.

As per a government release, 11,84,27,759 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, of which 45,557 jabs were given on Thursday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,42,069, new cases 45, death toll 10,735, recoveries 10,31,098, active cases 236, number of tests so far 2,92,19,161.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)