Sehore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 18 (ANI): Days after a person was arrested in Madhya Pradesh for urinating on a man, another shocking incident has come to light in the State's Sehore district where a woman has accused her husband of forcing her to drink urine.

The woman has alleged that her husband had physically assaulted her.

A purported video of the incident has surfaced on social media in which the man is seen committing the crime.

Acting on the woman's complaint an FIR was filed at the Sehore Women police station and the accused has been arrested.

The woman said, “He (her husband) beat me and made me drink urine. I want justice for it. I have suffered a lot in the past but have not complained. Once he tried to set fire by pouring kerosene but I didn't say anything, did not tell anyone till date. However, this incident has hurt my self-esteem.”

“If no one will hear my plea then I will talk to the Chief Minister and request him for justice,” she added.

The woman police station in-charge Pooja Rajput said, “The woman submitted a complaint that her husband had assaulted her and also made videos of the incident. Acting on the complaint a case has been registered against the accused husband under IPC sections 498A, 324, 323, 294, 506 and rounded up the accused.”

Further investigation into the matter is underway, she said. (ANI)

