Barwani (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): The Narmada River crossed the danger mark, with the level of water reaching 124.360 meters on Thursday morning, in the Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh.

According to the officials, the water level of the river was recorded at 123.500 metres, exceeding the danger level of 123.500 metres at the Rajghat in Barwani.

Also Read | Delhi Traffic Advisory Issued for Today as River Yamuna Overflows and Floods Roads Following Incessant Rainfall (Watch Videos).

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ghanshyam Dhangar stated that as the river was flowing above the danger level at Rajghat, nearby areas had been evacuated.

"The adjacent areas have been evacuated. The administration is monitoring the situation," added SDM Dhangar.

Also Read | CUET UG 2023 Final Answer Key Released at nta.ac.in; NTA Releases Final Answer Key of Common University Entrance Test Examination, Results Likely To Be Announced Soon; Know How To Download.

Meanwhile, the Yamuna River in the national capital continued to flow over the danger mark, with the water level reaching 208.46 metres on Thursday morning, officials informed.

Further, according to officials, the water level of the Yamuna, on the Old Railway Bridge, was recorded at 208.46 meters at 7 am on Thursday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)