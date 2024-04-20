Dhar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 20 (ANI): One passenger lost his life and 33 others were injured in a road accident on the Indore Ahmedabad National Highway on Saturday.

The passenger bus was travelling from Dhar towards Alirajpur. The accident occurred near Phulgawadi in Dhar district.

Also Read | PM Modi in Karnataka: 'INDI Alliance Has No Leader, No Vision for Future', Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chikkaballapur (Watch Videos).

The injured were referred to Sardarpur Community Health Centre. Three people are in critical condition.

Dr Sheela Mujalda, CBMO Sardarpur said, "The injured were referred to Sardarpur Community Health Centre. Three are in critical condition."

Also Read | Neha Hiremath Murder: Karnataka Congress Corporator Niranjan Hiremath Flags Daughter's Murder Probe, Threatens To Commit Suicide.

Dhar Collector and Superintendent of Police (SP) also reached the spot. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)