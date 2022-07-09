Bhopal, Jul 9 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Saturday logged 113 new cases of COVID-19 that raised the tally of infections to 10,45,402, an official from the state health department said.

Also Read | ‘RSS Sets Target To Take RSS Shakhas Up to One Lakh by 2024’, Says Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,745, as no fresh casualty was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Also Read | Monsoon 2022: Delhi Likely To Get Moderate Rain, Thundershowers on Sunday, July 9, Says IMD.

With 103 patients recovering from the infection during the day, the count of recoveries to 10,33,869, he said.

The state is left with 788 active cases, he said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 1.5 per cent.

As many as 7,255 swab samples were examined during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 2,95,64,385, the official said.

A total of 12,07,91,877 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 41,307 jabs given on Saturday, a release stated.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,45,402, new cases 113, death toll 10,745, recoveries 10,33,869, active cases 788, number of tests so far 2,95,64,385.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)