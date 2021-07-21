Bhopal, Jul 21 (PTI) With the addition of 15 fresh cases of COVID-19, Madhya Pradesh's tally of infections rose to 7,91,704 on Wednesday, an official from the state health department said.

The toll stood at 10,512, as no new casualties were reported during the day, while the count of recoveries has risen to 7,81,007, the official said, adding that the central state is now left with 185 active cases.

At least 76,879 swab samples were tested during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 1,37,08,788, it was stated.

Meanwhile, as many as 3,027 persons took their COVID-19 vaccine jabs on Wednesday. With this, the total number of doses administered in the state stands at 2,56,95,335, an official release stated.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,91,704, new cases 15, death toll 10,512, recoveries 7,81,007, active cases 185, number of tests so far 1,37,08,788.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)