Bhopal, Sep 21 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported 30 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 10,54,134, a health department official said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 10,771 as no fatality due to the infection was reported in the past 24 hours, the official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.6 per cent, he said.

The recovery count increased by 22 to touch 10,43,194, leaving the state with 169 active cases, the official said.

With 4,596 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 30,00,8668, he added.

A government release said 13,20,07,520 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in MP, including 91,533 on Wednesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,134, new cases 30, death toll 10,771, recoveries 10,43,194, active cases 169, total tests 30,00,8,668.

