Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 1 (ANI): A total of 808 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths were reported from Madhya Pradesh in the last 24 hours, the state's health department informed on Saturday.

With this, Madhya Pradesh now has a total of 32,614 positive cases, including 22,969 active cases and 22,969 recoveries.

So far, 876 deaths have been reported from the state.

With 57,117 new COVID-19 cases, India's coronavirus count reached 16,95,988, said the Union Health Ministry.

There are 5,65,103 active cases while 764 deaths due to COVID-19 have taken the death toll to 36,511. (ANI)

