Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 11 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh has reported 883 new COVID-19 cases, according to the State Health Department on Wednesday.

There were 691 recoveries and 13 fatalities due to the novel coronavirus at the same time.

The total number of cases in the state now stands at 1,79,951. Of which, there are 8,328 active cases and 1,68,568 have recovered.

While 3,055 have succumbed to the virus, said the State Health Department. (ANI)

